Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells $49,664.48 in Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 7,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $49,664.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,206 shares in the company, valued at $782,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $71,717.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 18,288,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,249,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth $81,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

