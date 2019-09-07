Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Cluff Natural Resources PLC (LON:CLNR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.45. Cluff Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 492,523 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

About Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

