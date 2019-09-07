CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,951,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $223.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.81. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $61,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,105.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,126 shares of company stock worth $11,983,191 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

