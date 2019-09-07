Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2,887.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 529.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ COKE traded down $7.32 on Friday, reaching $298.51. 101,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,462. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.24. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.