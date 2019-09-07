Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley Sells 14,684 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 14,684 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $203,667.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,659.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 336,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $817.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of -0.02. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Codexis by 67,343.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Codexis by 2,539.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 56,279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Codexis by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 202,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

