Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.22, 8,335,118 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 4,599,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

