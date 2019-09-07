Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Up 5.9%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $12.99, 481,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 332,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of research firms have commented on COHU. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cohu’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cohu by 415.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 93.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

