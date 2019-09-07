Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Lowered to $85.00 at TD Securities

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.65.

Concho Resources stock opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 144,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after purchasing an additional 181,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

