Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CONN. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conn’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Conn's alerts:

NASDAQ CONN opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.19. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $401.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,091,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 183,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 411,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Conn’s by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.