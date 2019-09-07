Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.85

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and traded as low as $11.20. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 293 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

