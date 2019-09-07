Contrasting Fanhua (FANH) and The Competition

Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fanhua to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Fanhua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fanhua and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $504.87 million $88.71 million 18.90 Fanhua Competitors $13.75 billion $1.05 billion 43.11

Fanhua’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fanhua. Fanhua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 15.68% 20.59% 13.77% Fanhua Competitors 8.39% 19.96% 8.04%

Volatility and Risk

Fanhua has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanhua’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fanhua and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fanhua Competitors 224 753 850 50 2.39

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Fanhua’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fanhua has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Fanhua pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Fanhua pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fanhua competitors beat Fanhua on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance platform baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an internet-based all-in-one application; and ehuzhu.com, an online non-profit mutual aid platform. In addition, it provides value-added services As of March 31, 2018, it consisted of 1 insurance sales and service group, 9 insurance agencies, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 683 sales and service branches and outlets, 579,348 registered independent sales agents, and 1,253 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

