Contrasting Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Fincera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Fincera 12.15% 48.62% 3.37%

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Fincera pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Fincera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $47.18 billion 1.18 $3.72 billion $2.48 14.96 Fincera $205.74 million 3.09 $40.04 million N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Risk and Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fincera has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zurich Insurance Group and Fincera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Fincera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, automotive, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as provides non-claims administrative, management, and other services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Fincera

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

