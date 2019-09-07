Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $684.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will announce sales of $684.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.70 million and the lowest is $681.93 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $651.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp set a $351.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.27.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 52,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.74, for a total value of $16,884,983.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,171,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.92, for a total value of $114,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,197 shares of company stock worth $20,170,680. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded down $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.84. The stock had a trading volume of 288,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,851. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

