Corp Intergroup Buys 700 Shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) major shareholder Corp Intergroup purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $24,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Intergroup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InterGroup alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Corp Intergroup purchased 3,000 shares of InterGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

NASDAQ INTG traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 3,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. InterGroup Corp has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.