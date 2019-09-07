Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $41.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cortexyme an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.46 per share, with a total value of $74,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $7,428,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $5,926,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $349,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 15,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

