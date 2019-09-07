Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $244.90 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.04.

COST stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.76. 2,793,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,270. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $304.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $4,888,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 69,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

