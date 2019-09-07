Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.06.

COUP opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $13,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $30,890.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,915 shares of company stock valued at $53,065,001. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,660,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

