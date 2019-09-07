COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $788,531.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

