Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.56 ($59.95).

1COV has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of ETR 1COV traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €41.42 ($48.16). The company had a trading volume of 766,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €74.00 ($86.05).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

