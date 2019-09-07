Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BREW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

BREW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 243,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,893. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

