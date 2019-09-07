CREDIT Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $287,197.00 and approximately $97,487.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000352 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,266,581,361 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

