Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.55. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 161,491 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,900,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 557,014 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,155,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,849 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 11,442,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,728,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 840,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,770,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

