CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $57,882.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 69,487,727 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.