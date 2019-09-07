Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.65-0.62) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.71). The company issued revenue guidance of $445.4-451.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.04 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.65–0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.44.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.26. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.