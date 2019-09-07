Crystal Clear Reaches Market Cap of $17,128.00 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $17,128.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crystal Clear alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00213528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01280955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00087125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,423,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crystal Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crystal Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.