Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) EVP Mark E. Wallace Sells 44,570 Shares of Stock

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,636. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 260.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 769,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

