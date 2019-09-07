Datacoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $16,298.00 and $38.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003639 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001964 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00068895 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 38,709,722 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

