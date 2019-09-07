Datum (DAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $153,966.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin and COSS. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $153,966.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Datum

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

