David R. Brooks Purchases 2,500 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director David R. Brooks bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $523,565. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSWC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,251. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capital Southwest by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Capital Southwest by 100.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 150.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

