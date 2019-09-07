Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dell were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Dell by 823.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other Dell news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $15,880,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $7,232,543.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,146,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,676,210 shares of company stock valued at $241,763,725 over the last 90 days. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.