Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)’s stock price rose 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.80, approximately 1,642,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,330,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

