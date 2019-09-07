Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 8,581 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $154,887.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $225,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DNLI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 151,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,442. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.