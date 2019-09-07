Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Descartes Systems Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of DSGX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,520. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.