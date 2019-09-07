Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Redrow (LON:RDW)

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 728 ($9.51) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Redrow to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Redrow to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 679.10 ($8.87).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 596 ($7.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 556.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 578.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.