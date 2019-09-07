Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) CAO Sells $32,490.00 in Stock

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. 5,319,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,596. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 746,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 245,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 476,337 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

