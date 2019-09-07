Diamond Platform Token Price Tops $13.28 (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for approximately $13.28 or 0.00126397 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $68,998.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.04186621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,219 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

