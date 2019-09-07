Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $751,045.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $751,045.00 and $595.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00741178 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005214 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003872 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.