Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $85.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 117.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $149,904.00 and $85.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 100.7% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 33,485,183 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

