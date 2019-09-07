DigitalNote Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,339.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $6,339.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00742260 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003870 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

