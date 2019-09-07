Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.76 million and approximately $914,819.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,331,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

