Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 994,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.01. 72,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,876. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $715.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

