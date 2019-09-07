Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.41

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and traded as low as $27.31. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 7.16% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

