Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.55 and last traded at $61.64, approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWGV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,809,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 288.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.