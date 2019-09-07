Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Position Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 14.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter worth $222,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 84.0% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 97,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 74,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. 165,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,403. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.