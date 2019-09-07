DMarket Reaches Market Cap of $4.97 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $135,694.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, IDEX, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

