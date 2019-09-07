Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Danske began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $10.02 on Friday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,726,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,447. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Docusign has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $27,899,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $615,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,988 shares of company stock valued at $28,915,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 58.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 46,891.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 173.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,178 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $62,829,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

