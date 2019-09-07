Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Longbow Research set a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.43.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $237.35 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

