Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.96 billion (Down 2% – Up 4%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.21-2.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

