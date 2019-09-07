Dorenda K. Weaver Sells 12,576 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Stock

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 12,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $1,766,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TSS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $142.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Total System Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.