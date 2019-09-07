Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist which are in clinical stage. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

DOVA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 93,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.64. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,964.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $445,343.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 610,916 shares of company stock worth $8,689,169 and sold 27,807 shares worth $422,464. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

